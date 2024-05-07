Cryptomathic and Utimaco have strengthened their partnership

May 2024 by Marc Jacob

The enhanced partnership will deliver closer alignment between Cryptomathic’s industry-leading security software and Utimaco’s hardware security modules (HSMs), boosting security and business readiness for the threats of a post-quantum world.

In key management, Cryptomathic’s CrystalKey 360 – an all-in-one solution for managing cryptographic keys and HSMs through a single web-based application – will work in lockstep with Utimaco’s u.trust general purpose HSM. This will deliver joint customers unparalleled, industry-leading support, true crypto-agility and post-quantum computing (PQC) readiness.

CrystalKey 360 is HSM agnostic and provides concurrent management of HSMs from multiple suppliers, so Utimaco customers can be confident of a smooth transition from their incumbent HSM supplier to the market leading u.trust general purpose HSM

As part of the partnership, Utimaco’s CryptoServer General Purpose HSM CC eIDAS version, combined with Cryptomathic’s Signer, have been jointly certified to offer the highest level of legal certainty under the eIDAS regulation. Customers will benefit from a certified Qualified Signature/Seal Creation Device, which makes it easy to demonstrate compliance as the devices and software are certified together.

In addition, technical standards enable interoperability, making the solution simple to integrate with anything from national ID schemes to legacy technology. The recent addition of e-sealing capability means that joint customers can use electronic seals to prove the integrity and origin of documents like invoices, government documents, or product manuals.

Finally, Cryptomathic’s modular payment platform for issuers now seamlessly integrates with Utimaco’s AT1000 payment HSMs, offering joint customers the ability to manage all issuer jobs from a single point of access. This includes management and issuance of payment cards (including virtual cards for wallets), advanced PIN management functionality (including ‘PIN select’ or ‘PIN change’ on mobile), highly scalable transaction authorization and an EMV® compliant Certificate Authority for private payment schemes.

The strengthened partnership also boosts support for issuers as they move from on-premise solutions to the cloud. Moving through a hybrid model, joint customers will be able to modernize their payment setup without risking PCI compliance or negatively impacting the customer experience.

Further details on Cryptomathic’s cryptographic security solutions are available on its website.