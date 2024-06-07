CrowdStrike Wins Most Categories of Any Vendor at SC Awards Europe 2024

June 2024 by Marc Jacob

CrowdStrike announced that the AI-native CrowdStrike Falcon® cybersecurity platform won five awards in the SC Awards Europe 2024 – the most of any vendor in this year’s competition. CrowdStrike won for Best Cloud Security Solution, Best Endpoint Solution, Best AI Solution, Best Threat Intelligence Technology and Best Incident Response Solution.