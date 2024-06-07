Rechercher
CrowdStrike Wins Most Categories of Any Vendor at SC Awards Europe 2024

June 2024 by Marc Jacob

CrowdStrike announced that the AI-native CrowdStrike Falcon® cybersecurity platform won five awards in the SC Awards Europe 2024 – the most of any vendor in this year’s competition. CrowdStrike won for Best Cloud Security Solution, Best Endpoint Solution, Best AI Solution, Best Threat Intelligence Technology and Best Incident Response Solution.

The number of category victories further validates the Falcon platform as cybersecurity’s consolidation platform of choice. CrowdStrike provides comprehensive visibility and real-time detection across all key attack surfaces with a lightweight, single agent, single platform architecture. With CrowdStrike, customers consolidate point products, reduce operational complexity and gain the speed, threat intelligence and automation they need for the outcome that matters most – stopping the breach.


