CrowdStrike announced new innovations, including AI Model Scanning and detection of Shadow AI, to secure every area of cloud risk with the CrowdStrike Falcon® cybersecurity platform. With capabilities that accelerate secure AI innovation, protect cloud data at runtime, stop SaaS threats, and secure hybrid identities, CrowdStrike expands its platform advantage, delivering unified visibility and protection across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

Cloud intrusions are surging as adversaries exploit valid accounts, and the growth of AI and SaaS makes it harder to protect identities and sensitive data. Stopping cloud breaches requires unified visibility and protection across cloud infrastructure, workloads, applications, identity, data, AI models and SaaS. CrowdStrike covers every layer of cloud risk from the most comprehensive unified platform, spanning advanced cloud detection and response (CDR), AI-powered analytics, runtime protection and world-class threat intelligence to stop cloud breaches.

Securing AI in the Cloud

AI innovation is happening in the cloud, and securing that innovation is critical to stopping breaches. CrowdStrike set the standard for securing AI in the cloud with Falcon Cloud Security AI-SPM and AI Red Team Services, protecting the cloud infrastructure, systems and models powering the AI revolution. Building on this leadership, CrowdStrike introduced new Falcon® Cloud Security innovations to detect and mitigate risk in AI models before they become threats, and provide visibility into overall AI security posture:

AI Model Scanning: Proactively scans AI models for hidden malware, trojanized models, backdoors, and adversarial manipulations in containerized environments – preventing compromised models from executing at runtime or reaching production. Powered by CrowdStrike threat intelligence and ExPRT.AI, security teams can identify and fix the most business-critical risks before deployment, block untrusted models and eliminate blind spots before threats reach production.

AI Security Dashboard: Provides real-time visibility and centralized control over all AI workloads in the cloud. With agentless monitoring, security teams can detect shadow AI, enforce policies and track sensitive training data to reduce exposure and maintain compliant AI adoption.

Securing Cloud Identities, Data and SaaS

CrowdStrike also introduced new innovations across the Falcon platform to protect cloud data at runtime, stop SaaS threats and secure hybrid identities – driving faster threat detection and reducing risk across cloud environments:

Falcon Data Protection for Cloud: Secures cloud data at runtime with real-time monitoring and enforcement powered by eBPF, stopping unauthorized access and data exposure, without slowing systems down.

SaaS Threat Services: Provides tailored assessments and real-time threat detection for SaaS applications, helping organizations mitigate risks and secure their cloud-native environments.

Falcon Privileged Access: Eliminates standing privileges and manual access requests to sensitive systems and data across hybrid environments through dynamic Just-in-Time access decisions.

CrowdStrike Pulse Services: To harden cloud environments, CrowdStrike Pulse Services helps organizations identify and prioritize misconfigurations, manage identities and reduce cloud attack surfaces. Delivered through modular, expert-led engagements, Pulse enables teams to detect and respond to threats faster across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.