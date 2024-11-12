CRN Recognizes SaaS Security Leader, AppOmni for Channel Success

November 2024 by Marc Jacob

AppOmni, announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company has recognized AppOmni as a 2024 Stellar Security Startup. This prestigious list highlights fast-rising technology vendors that are driving innovation and fostering growth in the IT channel with groundbreaking products.

Companies recognized as Stellar Startups must be six years old or younger, and are selected across categories that include artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML), big data, business applications, cloud, data center, Internet of Things (IoT), networking/unified communications, security and storage.

"We’re thrilled to congratulate the innovative companies named to this year’s Stellar Startups list," said Jennifer Follett, Vice President of U.S. Content and Executive Editor of CRN at The Channel Company. "This achievement reflects each organizations’ dedication to solving IT channel challenges, pushing the boundaries of what’s possible with leading-edge technologies, and contributing to the success of their partners. We look forward to seeing how they continue to transform the industry going forward."

Each technology vendor featured on the CRN 2024 Stellar Startups list is distinguished by their commitment to innovation and to delivering cutting-edge offerings that help solution providers differentiate themselves in today’s fast-changing IT landscape.

This annual list serves as an invaluable resource for solution providers making business-critical strategic decisions and exploring new technologies and services to add to their portfolios to give them the competitive advantage and drive success.

AppOmni has built an impressive customer base and won industry accolades with its distinctive approach to enhancing Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) security. Recently, the company announced a major partnership with global conglomerate, Cisco to provide organizations with end-to-end Zero Trust from the endpoint to the application. The two companies’ technologies are perfectly complementary: Just as Cisco Security Service Edge (SSE) suite offers unique protection at the network layer, AppOmni’s Zero Trust Posture Management capabilities close critical gaps at the application level. AppOmni was also named a leader in the 2024 GigaOm Radar for 2024 SaaS Security Posture Management (SSPM) Report, and partnered with endpoint security and threat intelligence provider, CrowdStrike to deliver a powerful solution that features continuous visibility, automated security posture management, and AI-driven threat detection.