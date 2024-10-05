CRITICALSTART® Expands Executive Bench by Appointing Stuti Bhargava as New Chief Customer Officer

October 2024 by Marc Jacob

Critical Start announced it has appointed Stuti Bhargava as the company’s Chief Customer Officer (CCO). Bhargava brings over 20 years of experience in building and leading customer success teams within the technology industry.

In her new role, Bhargava is responsible for fostering strong, strategic relationships with Critical Start’s clients, ensuring their evolving needs are met with tailored, innovative solutions. By leveraging data-driven insights and leading a customer-centric team, Bhargava will enhance the overall customer experience, align the company’s offerings with evolving strategies, and continuously elevate service standards.

Bhargava previously served as Chief Customer Experience Officer at OneSpan, a public cybersecurity company, where she led comprehensive customer journey strategies. She also built customer success teams at BitSight, ImmersiveLabs, and Actifio, where she brought her extensive experience in guiding early-stage cybersecurity startups and tech and public sector companies through rapid growth.