CREATIVE ITC AND PANZURA JOIN FORCES TO REVOLUTIONISE GLOBAL COLLABORATION AND DATA SHARING

August 2024 by Valentin Jangwa, Global Security Mag

Creative ITC, AEC cloud services provider, and Panzura are taking global file sharing to the next level with the launch of File as Service (FaaS). The partnership combines Creative’s award-winning managed services and technical expertise with Panzura’s renowned hybrid, multi-cloud, data management software.

FaaS consolidates files from multiple locations into one single, global system – harnessing cutting-edge features like global file-locking and military-grade encryption – allowing businesses to leap forward in how they centralise, manage, and access their data worldwide.

Leveraging Creative’s tailored managed services wrap and global footprint of energy-efficient data centres, FaaS answers several pressing business needs. With no hidden data egress charges, data is served up much faster than using a primary storage location. End users are also less likely to be slowed down by issues arising from unstructured data, such as duplicate file versions and document corruption or loss.

Crucially, Creative FaaS makes cloud object storage impervious to ransomware. These immutable data blocks are further protected by file system-wide, read-only snapshots taken every 60 seconds. Other business benefits include improved green practices and ESG scorecards, along with IT budget savings from not having to continually purchase and maintain local file servers and backup solutions.

“We’re thrilled to be working with Panzura, one of the leading players in the data management space,” said Jolyon Vernon, Head of Enterprise Architecture, Creative ITC. “With FaaS, Creative clients can now swap costly, dispersed, hard to manage data for high-speed, global file sharing – enabling real-time collaboration across continents as if their teams were in the same room.”

“As our leading UK partner with the most Panzura accreditations, customers are in the safest hands with Creative,” added Diego Devadas, Vice President of International, Panzura. “Pairing our technology with their industry-leading managed services and cloud expertise offers a quick, easy win. Not only by unshackling IT teams from burdensome storage and backup tasks, but in terms of guaranteeing top-quality user experience as well.”