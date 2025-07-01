Crayon joins the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association

Crayon announced it has become a member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), an ecosystem of software development companies and security services partners that have integrated their solutions with Microsoft Security technology to better defend our mutual customers against a world of increasing cyberthreats.

This collaboration underscores Crayon’s commitment to delivering advanced cybersecurity solutions integrated with Microsoft Security technologies. Crayon’s inclusion in MISA is attributed to its comprehensive managed security services, which are built on Microsoft’s security stack.

These Microsoft services provide clients with robust security baselines, continuous security posture drift detection and improvement, in addition to threat detection and incident response capabilities. By delivering its Managed Security Posture service on top of Microsoft Security technologies, including Microsoft E5 Security Stack and Microsoft Sentinel, Crayon ensures that organizations can proactively protect their digital assets against evolving cyberthreats, while being prepared to adopt disruptive technologies such as AI, in a secure way from day one.

As a MISA member, Crayon will continue to lead the way in collaborating closely with Microsoft and other members of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association to share insights, develop groundbreaking security solutions, and set new standards for a safer digital environment for all.

Established in 2018 to bring together Microsoft leaders, and security vendors, MISA focuses on collaborating to combat security threats and create a safer environment for all. Its mission is to provide intelligent, industry-leading security solutions that work together to help protect organizations at the speed and scale of AI in an ever-increasing threat landscape.