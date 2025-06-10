Crayon expands Google Cloud partnership

June 2025 by LA REDACTION DE GS MAG

Crayon announced a significant expansion of its strategic partnership with Google Cloud. This enhanced partnership will empower Crayon’s extensive channel network to deliver Google Cloud’s artificial intelligence (AI) technologies and cloud solutions more effectively to businesses worldwide by enabling Crayon’s distribution capabilities across more market segments.

As a Google Cloud Distributor, Crayon is crucial in enabling its broad network of resellers and channel partners, now including those who operate in the mid-market segment. This includes providing streamlined access to Google Cloud’s portfolio, offering specialized support and enablement programs, and simplifying billing and management, with a strong emphasis on accelerating the adoption of Google Cloud’s leading AI capabilities.

Through closer collaboration with Google Cloud, Crayon aims to make powerful AI tools and infrastructure more accessible to organizations of all sizes, helping them innovate faster and harness the full potential of AI.

This collaboration underscores both companies’ commitment to fostering innovation through the channel and empowering businesses with the cloud and AI technologies needed to thrive.