Crayon becomes Alibaba Cloud’s global partner, enhancing multi-cloud advisory services

April 2025 by LA REDACTION DE GS MAG

Crayon has been named the global partner of Alibaba Cloud – reinforcing its position as a leading multi-cloud advisor. This partnership expands Crayon’s ability to help businesses integrate and optimize the secure and cutting-edge technology of Alibaba Cloud alongside Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform (GCP), and Oracle Cloud, ensuring customers make informed, strategic cloud decisions.

Alibaba Cloud is the dominant cloud provider in China and plays a leading role in Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and parts of Europe, where organizations rely on its infrastructure either as their primary cloud or as part of a multi-cloud strategy. Many businesses in finance, e-commerce, and AI-driven industries choose Alibaba Cloud for its regulatory compliance, scalability, and advanced AI capabilities. With this partnership, Crayon ensures customers can adopt Alibaba Cloud while maintaining interoperability across cloud platforms, managing costs effectively, and meeting compliance requirements.

For businesses expanding into Asia and high-growth markets, this partnership provides the necessary advisory expertise to navigate cloud complexity and local regulations while ensuring seamless integration with existing cloud environments. Crayon’s deep experience in FinOps and cloud cost optimization ensures that companies can scale efficiently while maintaining control over cloud spending and performance.

This collaboration also strengthens Crayon’s partner network, including ISVs and system integrators, who can now leverage Alibaba Cloud’s global infrastructure as part of their offerings. By adding Alibaba Cloud to its advisory services, Crayon continues to provide customers with the insights and expertise needed to build resilient, scalable, and cost-efficient cloud strategies.