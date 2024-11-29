Crayon Appointed as AWS Authorized Distributor for the European Economic Area, including Switzerland

November 2024 by Marc Jacob

Crayon announced its appointment as an AWS Authorized Distributor for the Nordics (Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, and Iceland), the Baltics (Lithuania, Estonia, Latvia) and the European Economic Area, including Switzerland. This milestone expands Crayon’s role within the AWS Distribution Program, building on its successful history as an AWS Authorized Distributor in India since 2019.

In Europe, Crayon will offer partners support and guidance on building skills with the right certifications and enablement, on investing in the right service areas, and choosing the right AWS Partner Network (APN) program like an AWS Competency to differentiate their business, and to build stronger technical capability to better serve end customers. We will also bring increased value to APN partners by providing operations and billing support, assistance in achieving APN program designations, and guidance on new go-to-market (GTM).

The program equips partners to optimize their operations, achieve AWS Partner Network program designations, and adopt cloud-first strategies. Crayon’s local knowledge and global experience enable partners to better serve end customers while driving innovation and growth in their businesses.