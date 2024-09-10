Crayon again recognized as A Leader in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Software Asset Management Managed Services

September 2024 by Marc Jacob

Crayon has again been positioned as a Leader in the latest Gartner Magic Quadrant for Software Asset Management Managed Servicesi published last week.

Crayon is proud to be positioned for the fifth time in the Gartner Magic Quadrant. The report is widely regarded as an invaluable resource for organizations making informed decisions when choosing a SAM Managed Services partner.

Navigating the ever-changing terms of various software publishers can be challenging. Crayon’s team of more than 2000 software and cloud advisory experts worldwide is among the most experienced in software asset management managed services. We help our customers maximize ROI on their software investments by optimizing utilization and ensuring robust software license compliance.

Gartner in the report acknowledges that: “Sourcing, procurement and vendor management leaders grappling with growing software/ cloud consumption and complexity are driving increased use of managed services.”

Additionally, in its strategic planning assumptions it says: “By 2028, organizations that leverage MSP’s generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) for SAM will realize 25% more cost reduction and improve data accuracy by 50%.” With its Data and AI CoE celebrating its 10th anniversary in 2024, Crayon is well placed, having already added Gen AI into its SAM and FinOps offerings – demonstrating our innovation and drive for modernizing our SAM practice.

Appearing alongside Crayon in the Magic Quadrantii as A Leader is Anglepoint, an independent company that is majority-owned by Crayon.