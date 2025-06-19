Crayon achieves multiple worldwide ISO certifications, including new AI-focused standard

The certifications from the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) reflect Crayon’s commitment to exceptional standards set by a global authority on quality and excellence. After thorough auditing processes, Crayon was awarded recertifications in information security (ISO 27001), privacy information management systems (ISO 27701), anti-bribery management systems (ISO 37001), environmental management systems (ISO 14001), quality management systems (ISO 9001), and the new certification is in AI management systems (ISO 42001.)

The new ISO 42001 certification focused on AI was created in 2024. Crayon is an early adopter of the certification that covers services and solutions delivered by its Data and AI Center of Excellence.

All six of Crayon’s ISO certifications further enhance the company’s already-strong reputation in the marketplace, reinforcing its credibility and deepening trust among customers, partners, and other stakeholders. The certifications also cover each of Crayon’s 52 entities around the world.

This showcases that Crayon not only meets global standards but actively leads in adopting them, demonstrating foresight, operational maturity, and a proactive approach to risk, quality, sustainability, data protection, and ethical governance.