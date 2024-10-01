Cowbell Appoints Denise Pagliarulo as Finance and Legal Heads

October 2024 by Marc Jacob

Cowbell has appointed Denise Pagliarulo, a former AXIS Capital finance veteran and Deloitte alumna, to lead its finance team. Denise will be overseeing global finance operations as the company enters a period of growth with new products, services, and geographies.

The company has also promoted Eric Biderman to General Counsel, where he will continue to oversee the company’s legal and regulatory compliance functions and play a prominent role in the company’s initiatives to scale up and drive further market penetration. Eric has been with Cowbell for three years and previously spent over 16 years in private practice, most recently serving as Counsel in the Insurance and Reinsurance Practice Group at an AmLaw Top 100 firm.

Denise joins Cowbell after 12 years at AXIS Capital, most recently as Senior Vice President and Head of Finance, North America. Prior to this she was VP of Internal Audit at American Safety Insurance and as a Senior Manager in insurance at Deloitte. Eric has been involved with the business since its inception. Under his leadership, the company expanded its operations to the UK and India and established risk-bearing entities, including a surplus lines insurance carrier and a reinsurance captive.