Cowbell announced two executive promotions, including the appointment of Sahar Sabouni to Chief People Officer, and Dan Palardy to Chief Actuary

April 2024 by Marc Jacob

Sahar Sabouni is the Chief People Officer at Cowbell. Sahar joined Cowbell in 2021 as the company’s Head of Employee success, bringing 15 years of experience. In her role as CPO, she leads the company’s global team of Talent Acquisition, People Operations and Learning & Development professionals. At Cowbell, she effectively grew the company 4X and is directly responsible for Cowbell’s end-to-end people operations, culture and employee development topics. Prior to Cowbell, Sahar was the VP of People and Business Operations at Nexxiot, where she also developed the company’s People function from the ground up, set up international subsidiaries and managed other topics such as introducing stock option plans and ensuring the company’s overall quality & information security compliance.

Sahar holds a master of business administration in leading innovation & consulting.

Dan Palardy is the Chief Actuary at Cowbell. Dan started his journey at Cowbell in 2022 as the Lead Actuary, working as the head of the Actuarial and Catastrophe Modeling team. He has over 13 years of experience spanning actuarial, underwriting, and various other insurance and reinsurance analytics roles. Prior to joining Cowbell, Dan served as the Senior Pricing Actuary at Axis Capital, where he specialized in cyber and professional lines reinsurance pricing. He has been recognized for various industry accolades such as being a finalist for the Program Manager Rising Star of the Year 2023, and is a frequent industry speaker in the areas of cyber risk and actuarial models.

He is an Associate of the Casualty Actuarial Society and holds a bachelor’s degree in physics from Queen’s University, Canada.