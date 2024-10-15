COSMOTE and Uni Systems in a framework contract with NATO Communications and Information Agency

October 2024 by Marc Jacob

The five-year agreement includes, on behalf of the consortium led by COSMOTE, the provision of consulting services as well as services for the implementation, automation, management, and support of ICT systems in the areas of cybersecurity, computing, and network infrastructure. Furthermore, NCIA will be able to procure services that will contribute to the creation of a smart work environment, with modern IT equipment and new Digital Workplace tools, as well as the adoption of Cloud technologies. By leveraging innovative technologies and continuously upgrading physical and digital infrastructure, the consortium will be able to contribute to enhancing the NCIA’s effectiveness, while also ensuring business continuity and availability of critical applications, based on a Service Level Agreement (SLA).

Specialized engineers will undertake the contract’s coordination and implementation both remotely from COSMOTE and Uni Systems premises in Athens and with physical presence at key NCIA’s facilities in\ Brussels, Mons, The Hague, and others. The services will be provided across all Agency locations.

OTE Group’s ICT Sales Director, Mr. Lykourgos Antonopoulos, made the following statement: "By signing this strategic framework contract, we will have the opportunity to decisively contribute to the work of NATO’s Communications and Information Agency, capitalizing on our know-how and experience in implementing large and complex technology projects. NCIA’s trust confirms that OTE Group is the partner of choice for any business or organisation, in Greece and abroad, that wants to lead the way in the new digital era, securely and reliably."

Mr. Dimitris Kavallieros, International BU Director at Uni Systems stated: "With this framework contract, Uni Systems reinforces its reputation as a high-quality ICT solutions provider in the security and defence domain. Our opportunity to deliver services within the said contract, further highlights our capabilities in meeting the sophisticated demands of an international high demanding client, such as NATO."