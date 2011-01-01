Search
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 

Subscribe

De la Théorie à la pratique











Freely subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

Unsubscribe

CONTACTS

Our Team

March 2022 by Marc Jacob

SIMP
17, av Marcelin Berthelot, 92320 Châtillon, France
Tel.: +33.1.40.92.05.55

- Director: Marc BRAMI

- Chief Redactor: Marc Jacob
Tel. : +33 1 40 92 0 5 55

- Scientific Comittee:
Pierre Bagot
Francis Bruckmann
Eric Doyen
François Guillot
Mauro Israël
Dominique Jouniot
Patrick Langrand
Yves Maquet
Thierry Ramard
Hervé Schauer
Wayne Sutton
Catherine Gabay
Zbigniew Kostur
Michel Van Den Berghe

Lawers:
Olivier Itéanu
Garance Mathias
Thibault Du Manoir Du Juaye
Julien Sebban

Chartered Accoutred:
Xavier Paper
Web: www.xavierpaper.com

- Assistant of drafting:
Sylvie Levy

Publicity: SIMP

17, av Marcelin Berthelot, 92320 Châtillon, France
Tel.: +1 33 40 92 05 55
Email: ipsimp@free.fr

- SIMP
17, av Marcelin Berthelot, 92320 Châtillon, France
RCS Nanterre 97 B 00192 - NAF: 744A
Tel.: +33.1.40.92.05.55
N°CNIL for subscriptor: 1239705

- Conception & hosting: Oxymium
10 rue Rochambeau 75009 Paris (France)
Tel.: +33 17 4 73 39 70
E-mail : info@oxymium.net

- Logo Conception: Imadjinn
Patrice Leppert
Tel.: +33 2 51 50 46 13
E-mail : pleppert@wanadoo.fr




See previous articles

    













Security Vulnerability

Toutes nos news en Francais

Your podcast Here

New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr

All new podcasts

 
News Files Cyber Security Security Vulnerability Malware Update Diary Guide & Podcast TRAINING Jobs Contact About Mentions légales S'identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 