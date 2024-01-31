Constellation GovCloud® Achieves StateRAMP® Authorization

January 2024 by Marc Jacob

Constellation GovCloud® announced its platform has achieved a status of State Risk and Authorization Management Program (StateRAMP®) Authorized. This authorization comes on the heels of the platform earning Provisional Authority to Operate (P-ATO) from the Federal Risk and Authorization Management (FedRAMP®) Joint Authorization Board (JAB).

Constellation GovCloud® bridges the gap between the world’s largest technology markets and the world’s most innovative technology companies by accelerating and de-risking the FedRAMP® and StateRAMP® authorization processes. Not only does Constellation GovCloud® offload the majority of compliance tasks, it also reduces partnering companies’ compliance costs by serving as a revenue accelerator within the public sector market.

StateRAMP® was founded in 2020 to provide a uniform approach to verifying that cloud services providers met the established standards and regulations required to do business with state and local governments. The StateRAMP program has seen rapid adoption as more technology providers pursue the opportunity in the state and local market.