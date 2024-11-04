Congruity360 Launches New Classify360 v3.1

November 2024 by Marc Jacob

Congruity360 announced the launch of Classify360 v3.1, the next generation of the company’s flagship data classification platform. The 3.1 release introduces a host of new features in Classify360 that empower businesses to navigate the complexities of unstructured data management and compliance. With enhancements across the Insights, Actions, and Comply solutions driven by the Classify360 platform, this launch integrates new capabilities that simplify, scale, and protect data amassed by the world’s largest enterprises.

New Classify360 v3.1 Features and Capabilities Include:

Data Normalization for AI: Precise classification and seamless data normalization capabilities optimize AI processes, ensuring all essential data has been identified and is compatible with securely powering AI applications across the enterprise.

Improved Scan Performance and Insights: Optimizations to integrations such as NetApp, Dell PowerScale, Microsoft OneDrive, and Microsoft SharePoint On-Premises provide faster scanning and insights of PB+ sources. In addition, enhancements resulting from customer demand have been applied to ¬file-level data discovery capabilities, providing deeper insights into redundant, obsolete, and trivial (ROT) data; data security posture management (DSPM); and AI governance.

Integrated Enterprise Insights and Actions: Classify360’s powerful Action Engine has been extended to the Insights solutions along with a simple new workflow, allowing data decisions informed by the Insights findings to be executed with a few button clicks.

Flexible File Migration Services: The Classify360 platform identifies, analyzes, classifies, and applies actions at the file level, resulting in seamless data migrations regardless of the source or target location. This flexibility has been extended with user-driven file restorations into Google Workspace with support for additional sources coming soon.

Expanded Integrations: New and optimized integrations with Nasuni, Wasabi Technologies, DāSTOR Object, VAST Data, and Oracle Cloud extend the platform’s flawless compatibility and flexibility across even more storage solutions.

Prepackaged Risk Modeling Updates: Updated risk models include support for critical standards such as HITRUST and NYDFS, along with enhanced “bring-your-own data dictionary” options to cater to diverse compliance needs.