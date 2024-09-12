Comments from Flashpoint CEO Josh Lefkowitz re: Mastercard’s acquisition of Recorded Future

September 2024 by Josh Lefkowitz, CEO, Flashpoint

”This acquisition is validation of the widespread, growing recognition of the mission-criticality of threat intelligence at the center of an organization’s security posture. Threat intelligence has consistently increased in importance over the years, moving to the center of the radar for CISO, CSO, and Board in order to protect people and assets from an escalating array of threats, from breaches and ransomware to the fallout of geopolitical conflicts around the globe. While Flashpoint proudly takes the mantle as the #1 private provider of threat intelligence in the industry, it changes nothing of our commitment to delivering for our customers and investing further in the development of the Ignite platform. We have a clear strategy and roadmap and are keeping our heads down to execute on it,” Josh Lefkowitz, CEO of Flashpoint.