COMMENT | WHATSAPP BAN | SECURE COMMUNICATIONS EXPERT

June 2025 by Benjamin Schilz, secure communications expert and CEO at Wire

Following the banning of WhatsApp by the US House of Representatives, a comment from secure communications expert and CEO at digital workspace platform, Wire, Benjamin Schilz.

"We applaud the US House of Representatives’ banning of WhatsApp due to its significant security shortcomings. However, they didn’t go far enough. What’s particularly striking is the allowance for deeply insecure products like Microsoft Teams, plus consumer-grade apps like Signal and iMessage/Facetime.

"To make sensitive legislative communications truly secure, apps need to deliver end-to-end encryption (E2EE), implement a zero-trust and zero-knowledge architecture, minimise metadata, and offer enterprise-class access controls to prevent another SignalGate."