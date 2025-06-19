comment: UK Cyber growth plan will fail if it ignores regions, Arctic Wolf

June 2025 by Clare Loveridge, SVP EMEA at Arctic Wolf

In response to the government’s new Cyber Growth Action Plan the comment from Clare Loveridge, SVP EMEA at Arctic Wolf. Clare believes that while welcome the plan won’t succeed if it only focuses on the traditional tech hotspots and argues the biggest return on investment will come from areas in the UK like the Northeast which are often overlooked.

Clare Loveridge, SVP EMEA at Arctic Wolf states:

“The government’s Cyber Growth Action Plan comes at a crucial time for the UK’s cybersecurity industry. The recent retail attacks have demonstrated the need for robust defences, and with nation state threats increasing, improving these is critical for not just our economy, but national security.

“However, if this plan is to succeed it cannot just focus on the traditional tech hotspots like London, Cambridge or the Southeast. All too often, regions such as the Northeast are overlooked, despite providing the worldclass talent these types of initiatives want to tap into. These areas can potentially provide the biggest returns given their historical underinvestment, and lead to greater job creation, productivity gains and the ability to attract further private investment. This will not only boost the economy and unlock growth, but crucially attract the skills needed to improve the UK’s cybersecurity defences.”