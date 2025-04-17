Comment regarding funding extension for MITRE’s CVE programme

April 2025 by Sylvain Cortes, VP Strategy at Hackuity

"Although CISA has updated its plans by confirming today that it plans on funding the invaluable CVE program, the future is still uncertain. Questions remain if this is a long-term solution or a temporary reprieve. MITRE’s CVE programme is at the heart of how we share and interpret vulnerability intelligence. It isn’t just a list of vulnerability numbers; it’s an actionable system which the whole industry relies upon for enriched information on how vulnerabilities are categorised and the products they impact.”