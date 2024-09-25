Comment: Ransomware Attack causes "pretty serious disruption" - Head at Grammar School

September 2024 by Dr Darren Williams, CEO and Founder of Blackfog

News has emerged that Cyber criminals hacked Lancaster Royal Grammar school on 16th July, the day before the pupils were due to break up for the summer holidays. None of the most sensitive systems were disrupted e.g. pupil databases or finance, but it reportedly still caused “pretty serious disruption” according to their head. He said the school had to “rebuild from scratch with added security”, but that their cyber insurance police staff were excellent. Although it is not clear who was behind the ransom demand, the school has confirmed they did not respond to any ransom requests.

“The education sector continues to fight an uphill battle against ransomware, as attacks on the sector continue to rise.

In this instance, Lancaster Royal Grammar School’s head teacher has disclosed that they faced “pretty serious disruption”, as a result of an attack in July.

Whilst the students may have been celebrating the summer holidays, starting a day early because of the disruption, the incident should cause further concern for education officials.

In this case, the school reported that databases and finance systems were unaffected, however, education continues to be low hanging fruit for cybercriminals intent on accessing sensitive data for maximum impact and many victims are not so fortunate. As more attackers use data theft and extortion to pressure victims into paying, many schools could find themselves dealing with consequences well beyond just cancelling classes. Securing the data and ensuring it cannot fall into the wrong hands must be a priority for those entrusted with it.”