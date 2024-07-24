Comment on Ofcom’s TikTok fine from VerifyMy

July 2024 by Andy Lulham, COO of Verifymy

Today Ofcom has fined TikTok £1.875m related to failings in its reporting around online safety. In the original statement it called out TikTok’s approach to age assurance and providing age-appropriate experiences.

“Ofcom’s £1.875m fine on TikTok might seem like a drop in the ocean for a tech giant, but make no mistake – this is a clear signal that the regulator isn’t playing around when it comes to online safety.

“While this case doesn’t fall under the Online Safety Act, it’s positive for the industry to see Ofcom taking leadership particularly when it comes to verifying the age of users online.. In its original statement on this case, Ofcom stated: We…expect platforms to explore additional methods to gain a better understanding of the age of their users to be able to tailor their experiences in ways that are more appropriate to their age and that protect them from harm.

“This fine should provide impetus to all online platforms that need to limit access by age. It’s a clear warning that the days of self-declaration as an acceptable method to prove age are limited.

“As Ofcom looks more actively at this area, platforms must now look to more robust technology solutions to ensure that their age rules can be applied in practice and that minors are safe using their services.”