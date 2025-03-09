Comment: NHS cyber security concerns raised about move to Windows 11

March 2025 by Jon Abbott, CEO, ThreatAware

News has emerged that NHS cyber security concerns have been raised by James Rawlinson, director of health informatics at the Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust, because organisations are not prepared to migrate to Windows 11 – this story can be read in Digital Health News here: https://www.digitalhealth.net/2025/03/nhs-cyber-security-concerns-raised-about-move-to-windows-11/

Jon Abbott, CEO, ThreatAware* comments:

“The upcoming end of free support for Windows 10 is a critical moment for any organisation that has not yet begun their transition to Windows 11. Windows 10 still accounts for approximately 64% of Windows PCs, while Windows 11 adoption stands at around 32%. With Microsoft ending free support for Windows 10 on October 14, 2025, NHS organisations need to carefully plan their next steps to avoid potential security risks.

Once free support ends, devices running Windows 10 will no longer receive automatic security updates, making them more vulnerable to cyber threats. Attackers actively look for unsupported systems as easy entry points into networks, so maintaining up-to-date and supported operating systems is essential.

Upgrading an entire IT environment is no small task. Organisations should first ensure they have full visibility of all devices on their network and determine which ones are still running Windows 10. From there, they can develop a structured upgrade plan that ensures continuity and security. This transition is also an opportunity to review overall security hygiene, ensuring all vulnerability patches and best practices are in place.

Many organisations operate within complex IT ecosystems, where legacy systems and multiple security tools can lead to fragmented networks and blind spots. Without clear oversight, these gaps can become security risks, particularly when combined with unsupported software. As we approach the Windows 10 end-of-support deadline, it is critical for organisations to evaluate their readiness and take proactive steps to mitigate risk.”

* With over 25 years in the industry, Jon is a technology expert, heading up ThreatAware, a cyber asset management solution that enables businesses to validate the functionality of their security controls across all cyber assets.