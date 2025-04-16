Rechercher
Comment: funding extension for MITRE’s CVE programme

April 2025 by Adam Kahn, vice president of global security operations at Barracuda

Comment regarding funding extension for MITRE’s CVE programme.
Adam Kahn, vice president of global security operations at Barracuda:

“This isn’t merely a bureaucratic oversight – it’s a seismic threat to global cybersecurity. The CVE program serves as the backbone of vulnerability coordination; without it, defenders fly blind and are left navigating a minefield without a map. While an extension may provide temporary relief, it is not a substitute for a sustainable solution. If we fail to secure the future of the CVE program, we risk transforming a vital pillar of digital defense into a significant vulnerability.”


