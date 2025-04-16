Comment: funding extension for MITRE’s CVE programme

April 2025 by Adam Kahn, vice president of global security operations at Barracuda

“This isn’t merely a bureaucratic oversight – it’s a seismic threat to global cybersecurity. The CVE program serves as the backbone of vulnerability coordination; without it, defenders fly blind and are left navigating a minefield without a map. While an extension may provide temporary relief, it is not a substitute for a sustainable solution. If we fail to secure the future of the CVE program, we risk transforming a vital pillar of digital defense into a significant vulnerability.”