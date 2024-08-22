Comment from RingCentral - Protecting digital assets ahead of August Bank Holiday

August 2024 by Michael Armer, RingCentral’s CISO.

New research from NatWest Premier has found that two in five Britons continue checking their emails while on holiday? As workers plan last minute getaways for the Bank Holiday Weekend, Michael Armer, CISO RingCentral, comments on how businesses can safeguard their digital assets in a joint effort with employees.

“Security breaches are occurring with increasing frequency. The seismic shift towards hybrid working has – unfortunately – given criminals an unprecedented opportunity to exploit security loopholes.

Our research showed that 54% of Brits planned to work in some capacity during their holidays last year. With this year’s summer holidays on the horizon, employees are more likely to connect to unsecured Wi-Fi networks, download unverified applications and engage in online activities that may expose their devices to malware and other cyber threats.

Companies must ensure that they take a proactive approach to safeguarding their digital assets in joint effort with their employees. Ahead of August, businesses that want to protect their company from a data breach, which could cost millions and erode customer trust and confidence, must ensure employees have up to date awareness training, are re-authenticating their identity before accessing applications and leveraging a virtual private network (VPN) to create a secure connection.”