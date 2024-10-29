Comment - FBI and CISA warnings: Chinese threat actors attack large US telecoms

October 2024 by Marc Jacob

A joint statement from the FBI and CISA says many large US telecom providers have been breached in an organised attack by Chinese threat actors. Meanwhile, the Canadian government has also issued a warning of the prevalent threat of reconnaissance scans on Canadian sites, which it says are probably used to identify exploitable vulnerabilities and the collecting of information.

“Nation state threat actors continue to plague governments worldwide, as critical national infrastructure (CNI), such as US telecoms firms, remains a top target for breaches. Generally, these attacks are instigated with a primary goal in mind: disruption and data theft – all whilst avoiding detection.

The Canadian warning of reconnaissance scans further brings to light a worrying tactic that often targets governmental sites and departments.

Reconnaissance scans are used by threat actors to gather information and identify possible holes in a network which can be exploited as part of a malicious attack. By the time the target uncovers a threat, often the attack is fully underway or, worse, the attackers have achieved their aim.

Organisations need to stay ahead of the curve – implement the defence strategies outlined by recognised cybersecurity bodies and identify any malicious actions within their networks before CVEs are fully exploited.

Prevention is better than cure. Establishing a strong vulnerability management system enables teams to pinpoint specific weaknesses and expedite targeted remediation efforts, significantly reducing the risk of unauthorised intruders from breaking and entering their networks undetected.”