Comment: Diversity is critical this Data Privacy Day

January 2025 by Dr. Andrea Cullen, CEO and Co-Founder, CAPSLOCK

Ahead of Data Privacy Day tomorrow, organisations must go beyond compliance by proactively identifying their data assets, addressing risks across regions and strengthening their defences against the expanding threat landscape. In light of this, the comment below from Dr. Andrea Cullen, CEO and Co-Founder at CAPSLOCK exploring why building diverse cyber skills within teams and fostering an adaptive privacy culture is key to navigating data privacy.

“On this Data Privacy Day, it’s important to recognise how data privacy practices differ across regions and the evolving scope of data protection. In the United States, there is a strong emphasis on organisational power, while the United Kingdom has historically focused on individual rights. These differences highlight the need for businesses to adopt region-specific strategies that address varying legislation and cultural norms.

“Over the years, organisations have made significant strides in understanding data privacy, implementing access control measures and complying with regulations. However, as the digital landscape grows, so do the complexities of protecting sensitive information. Historically, the focus has been on financial, social, and health data, but new challenges are emerging. Automated decision-making, AI-generated content, profiling, biometrics and voice and video data are becoming increasingly important areas for protection.

“To keep pace, businesses must identify their information assets in all formats and understand the legislation that applies across different regions. They must also address the expanding threat landscape, implementing robust security measures to protect against evolving risks. Developing strong and diverse cyber skills within organisations is critical to staying ahead of these challenges, equipping teams with the expertise needed to identify vulnerabilities and adapt to new threats. As individuals