COMMENT: Biden bans the sale and use of Kaspersky software in the US

June 2024 by Kevin E. Greene, Public Sector CTO at OpenText Cybersecurity

Last Week, the US government banned the sale and use of Kaspersky security software within the country, citing national security risks from the Russian Federation. The ban, effective immediately for sales and starting September 29 for use, applies to all consumers, government, and business organisations, including security updates. The commentary from Kevin E. Greene, Public Sector CTO at OpenText Cybersecurity regarding the news.