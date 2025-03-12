Rechercher
Comment: Apple Update iOS 18.3.2 urgent security fix

March 2025 by Sylvain Cortes, VP Strategy at Hackuity

Apple has just released an urgent iOS fix in 18.3.2, urging users to update now to keep their devices protected.
Sylvain Cortes, VP Strategy, Hackuity comments:

“iPhone and iPad users should update their devices now, following the release of a critical fix in iOS 18.3.2 to a significant WebKit flaw, vulnerability CVE-2025-24201, that enables attackers to break out of Web Content sandbox and Cupertino. The flaw poses a significant risk to users of older versions of the operating system, particularly those released before iOS 17.2.
We highly encourage users to update their devices to iOS 18.3.2 as soon as possible to maintain the security and privacy of their data. Keeping devices up to date with the latest software ensures protection from both known and emerging vulnerabilities.”


