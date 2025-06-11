Rechercher
Comment: Amazon’s Whole Foods main distributor, United Natural Foods, Cyberattack

June 2025 by Jon Abbott, CEO, ThreatAware

Amazon’s Whole Foods main distributor, United Natural Foods, has been hit by a cyber attack that’s forced it to shut down systems.

Jon Abbott, CEO, ThreatAware comments:

“This attack highlights the ongoing threat cybercriminals pose to the food supply chain, with real consequences for businesses and consumers. Incidents like this remind us how vulnerable global logistics can be.
Disruption here doesn’t just affect IT systems, but also our daily lives, where delayed deliveries can lead to shortages of food on supermarket shelves. Such incidents can also carry significant financial implications for the victim, from recovery expenses to potential losses in revenue, as well as reputational damage that can impact business relationships.
It’s reassuring to see UNFI act quickly, taking systems offline to contain the threat and notifying authorities. Cyber resilience in this sector is essential to keeping shelves stocked and these are critical first steps to minimising disruption and maintaining customer trust.”


