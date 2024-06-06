ColorTokens™ Unveils Significant Enhancements to Partner Platform to Elevate Partner Collaboration and Experience

June 2024 by Marc Jacob

ColorTokens Inc. announced the launch of the company’s new Partner Portal under their revamped Partner Program, Win Together. Designed to foster collaboration and mutual success, the portal offers valued partners a comprehensive suite of tools and resources, significantly elevating ColorTokens’ reach by providing partners with a one-stop-shop. The upgraded platform reflects ColorTokens’ ongoing commitment and investment in its partner ecosystem and enhances the overall partner experience by offering a high value program that is aligned with their partners business needs and goals.

Key benefits of the upgraded Partner Portal for current and futures ColorTokens partners include:

Exclusive Access: Partners gain exclusive access to a wealth of resources, including:

Deal Registration: Secure priority for sales efforts by registering a deal for exclusive and additional benefits.

Sales Enablement: Access to product collateral, solution briefs, and competitive insights.

Persona-Based Training: Learning Management System (LMS) allows for self-paced sales and technical training to enhance expertise.

Incentives for Growth: ColorTokens incentivizes partners to achieve mutual success through the following opportunities:

Competitive Margins: Attractive margins to reward business growth.

Co-Marketing Opportunities: Increase business growth by collaborating on joint marketing campaigns through Marketing Development Fund (MDF) feature.

End-to-End Visibility: Robust tracking and reporting capabilities.

Enhanced Support: Partners benefit from dedicated support and resources such as:

24/7 Technical Assistance: Rapid response to technical queries and access to interactive assistance to explore new features.

Effortless Engagement: Provide feedback by commenting and liking assets with the added option to share them on social media.

Access to Product Roadmap: Stay informed about upcoming features and enhancements.

Companies seeking to offer their customers top-tier microsegmentation solutions will find ColorTokens’ latest enhancements to their Xshield platform particularly compelling. The platform’s expanded asset protection and innovative approach to Zero Trust microsegmentation implementation not only streamlines the security process, it also provides a more robust defense against the lateral spread of malware. These advancements underscore ColorTokens’ continued dedication to empowering IT and security leaders with the tools necessary for breach-ready confidence, making the company an ideal partner for businesses aiming to fortify their cyber defenses.