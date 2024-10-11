ColorTokens Appoints Former MD Anderson CTO Chuck Suitor

October 2024 by Marc Jacob

ColorTokens Inc. announced today that Chuck Suitor has joined its Board of Advisors to help accelerate its healthcare presence. Suitor will provide strategic guidance as ColorTokens continues to innovate its differentiated cybersecurity offerings for the healthcare industry.

With over 35 years of experience including 28 years at MD Anderson Cancer Center, Suitor brings deep healthcare IT expertise to the ColorTokens Board. Moreover, his experience as a Medical Services Corps Officer in the U.S. Army will help ColorTokens address the needs of healthcare service providers to federal government employees.

ColorTokens Xshield offers the industry’s most comprehensive microsegmentation coverage, securing cloud environments, containers, micro-services, hybrid setups, on-premises infrastructure, and more – ranging from data centers to IoT devices. With ColorTokens Xshield solutions, healthcare organizations gain complete visibility into east-west traffic, allowing them to identify application dependencies and protect mission-critical applications. Xshield also protects against ’Exception Requests’ for both legacy and unmanaged Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) devices, automates the isolation of critical assets during a breach, and mitigates the impact of supply chain or third-party breaches.

The news of Suitor’s appointment closely follows recent recognition in multiple analyst reports for its microsegmentation capabilities. Most recently, ColorTokens was named a Leader in the Forrester Wave™: Microsegmentation Solutions, Q3 2024 report, in which it achieved the highest ratings among Leaders within the Operational Technology, Healthcare, and IoT evaluation category. ColorTokens was also included on the Constellation Shortlists™ for Healthcare IT Security and Microsegmentation in Q3 of 2024.