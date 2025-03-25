Cohesity announced multiple new features for Cohesity NetBackup 11.0

March 2025 by LA REDACTION DE GS MAG

Cohesity announced multiple new features for Cohesity NetBackup 11.0 to help organizations protect against current and future cyber threats. The new capabilities reflect the company’s continued commitment to, and investment in the NetBackup data protection solution, providing customers with data security innovations such as quantum-proof encryption, advanced analytics to identify high-risk user behavior, and support for more PaaS workloads.

NetBackup release 11.0 is available globally. Feature benefits include:

• Quantum-proof encryption – guards against “harvest now, decrypt later” quantum computing attacks and protects long-term confidentiality across all major communication paths within NetBackup, from encrypted data in transit and server-side dedupe, to client-side dedupe, and more.

• Broadened user behavior monitoring – monitors for an expanded range of unusual user actions. This unique capability can stop or slow down an attack, even when threat actors compromise administrative credentials with an intent to destroy data.

• Improved risk scoring – further strengthens the security posture of your data by automatically provisioning recommended values for more security settings. Malicious configuration changes can be stopped by dynamically intercepting suspicious changes with multi-factor authentication.

• Expanded cloud support – protects additional cloud workloads and increases efficiency with shorter backup windows in the cloud. NetBackup has extended PaaS workloads protection to support Yugabyte; Amazon DocumentDB; Amazon Neptune; Azure Cosmos DB (Cassandra and Table API); Amazon RDS Custom for SQL Server and Oracle Snapshots; and Azure DevOps/GitHub/GitLab. NetBackup 11.0 also enables image replication and disaster recovery from cloud archive tiers like Amazon S3 Glacier and Azure Archive.

NetBackup is endorsed by Sheltered Harbor for meeting the most stringent cybersecurity requirements of U.S. financial institutions and other organizations worldwide. Learn more about the new NetBackup 11.0 features.