Cohesity announced an expanded collaboration with Red Hat

March 2025 by LA REDACTION DE GS MAG

Cohesity announced an expanded collaboration with Red Hat, the world’s leading provider of open source solutions, to provide enhanced support for Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization, now available on the Cohesity Data Cloud. With this integration, customers can more easily secure and protect data from virtual machines and containers in their Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization environments with Cohesity DataProtect and NetBackup. The enhancements help simplify users’ backup and recovery operations, enabling more robust data protection and better resilience from cyber attacks like ransomware and other disruptions.

Cohesity DataProtect and NetBackup customers can now protect and secure even more critical workloads, dramatically increasing their efficiency and scale while simplifying data management. Backup and recovery operations for Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization-based virtual machines, along with containers, can be managed using the same workflows as existing data sources on the Cohesity Data Cloud.

The Cohesity platform, running on Red Hat OpenShift and designed with zero-trust principles, offers robust security features, including immutability, strict access controls, and clean room technology, delivering one of the most comprehensive data resilience platforms against sophisticated cyber attacks. Combining simplicity and streamlined operations with industry-leading cyber resilience capabilities, Cohesity provides exceptional value to Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization customers. Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization is a feature of Red Hat OpenShift, including Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization Engine, which focuses primarily on providing functionality for virtual machines and virtualization use cases.

Today’s announcement is an extension of the long-standing collaboration between Cohesity and Red Hat, which includes Cohesity adopting Red Hat Enterprise Linux as the foundational operating system for the Cohesity Data Cloud. Through a shared commitment to supporting customers in safeguarding their data, Red Hat and Cohesity will continue to deliver comprehensive data resilience and management features that support future workloads and advancements to Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization.