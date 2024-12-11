Cognizant and Zscaler expand partnership

December 2024 by Marc Jacob

Cognizant and Zscaler are expanding their partnership with the goal of helping enterprises across industries simplify and transform their security posture with an advanced, AI-enabled zero trust cloud security platform to address evolving cyber threats. Under the expanded partnership, Cognizant and Zscaler will offer coordinated solutions and services designed to reduce overall security complexity, maximise security posture, and deliver comprehensive, cost-effective outcomes rapidly and at scale.

Effective enterprise cybersecurity is predicated on ensuring secure access to business services and applications for users, both inside and outside enterprise networks. Complex legacy network security solutions often fail to provide least-privilege access, which can lead to increased risk exposure. A platform-centric cloud security solution, such as the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange™, implemented by Cognizant, a global-scale partner with deep cross-industry knowledge and security and AI domain expertise, can help clients address growing security challenges effectively.

The partnership aims to enable global clients to streamline policy enforcement, enhance threat detection, and proactively isolate security threats with an AI-powered cyber risk quantification offering supported by the following capabilities:

• Secured Access Service Edge (SASE) – Aims to accelerate zero trust security by enabling users, enforcing security at access points, improving user experience, and optimising security costs;

• Secure branch – Smart & safe store / Branch – Zscaler: Zero trust network architecture designed for secure, compliant data management and storage, with end-to-end visibility and intelligence;

• Secure hybrid cloud – Designed to amplify visibility, reduce threat posture, and simplify security policy management for hybrid cloud infrastructure.

The cybersecurity market is growing rapidly, and Cognizant is committed to investing in and expanding its cybersecurity practice to help Global 2000 enterprise clients stay ahead of evolving threats.