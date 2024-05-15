Cofense Report Details Phishing Campaign Targeting Meta Business Accounts

May 2024 by Cofense

Key findings include:

• These phishing emails, appearing to originate from Meta, claim that the account violated a policy or infringed on a copyright, putting followers of Meta business accounts at risk of malicious ad campaigns.

• Cofense has discovered a comprehensive toolkit enabling threat actors to create malicious links, verify if they are active threats, generate emails, and perform other additional tasks.

• Cofense has identified a high number of these emails in enterprise environments that are protected by Secure Email Gateways (SEGs).

• Based on Credential Phishing emails that Cofense has seen in 2024, Meta ranks second amongst the top spoofed brands, trailing only Microsoft.