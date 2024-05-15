Rechercher
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 

Subscribe











Freely subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

Unsubscribe

Special Reports

Cofense Report Details Phishing Campaign Targeting Meta Business Accounts

May 2024 by Cofense

Cofense released a report detailing a complex phishing campaign spoofing Meta using violations of standards and copyright infringement to bypass multi-factor authentication (MFA) to steal business accounts.

Key findings include:
• These phishing emails, appearing to originate from Meta, claim that the account violated a policy or infringed on a copyright, putting followers of Meta business accounts at risk of malicious ad campaigns.
• Cofense has discovered a comprehensive toolkit enabling threat actors to create malicious links, verify if they are active threats, generate emails, and perform other additional tasks.
• Cofense has identified a high number of these emails in enterprise environments that are protected by Secure Email Gateways (SEGs).
• Based on Credential Phishing emails that Cofense has seen in 2024, Meta ranks second amongst the top spoofed brands, trailing only Microsoft.


See previous articles

    












Security Vulnerability

Toutes nos news en Francais

Alle unsere News auf deutsch

Your podcast Here

New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr

All new podcasts

 
News Files Cyber Security Security Vulnerability Malware Update Diary Guide & Podcast TRAINING Jobs CONTACTS Contact About Mentions légales identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 