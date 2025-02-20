Cobalt Iron and Jeskell Systems Form Strategic Alliance

Cobalt Iron Inc. announced that IT storage modernization specialist Jeskell Systems has selected Cobalt Iron as one of its strategic alliance partners. The expanded partnership will focus on leveraging Cobalt Iron’s flagship products — Compass® and Secure Automated Backup for Power Virtual Servers — to provide comprehensive data lifecycle management solutions for organizations in both the public and private sectors, thereby addressing the growing need for simplified organization and automation of backup processes.

Jeskell’s strong ties to IBM and its long-standing history as a trusted partner for federal agencies allows the company to serve not only high-security government entities, but also data-intensive industries such as research, pharmaceuticals, and higher education. As an IBM Platinum Business Partner, Jeskell ensures seamless integration with existing IBM infrastructure, minimizing disruption and maximizing the value of current investments for clients. This strategic alignment between Jeskell and IBM’s ecosystem complements Cobalt Iron’s advanced data protection solutions, creating a powerful synergy that addresses the complex needs of both federal and commercial clients.

Cobalt Iron’s Compass platform, with its centralized management and automation capabilities, allows organizations to streamline their data protection workflows by overseeing the entire backup infrastructure from a single interface, thereby reducing complexity and potential human error. Specifically, Compass automates routine backup tasks, incorporates robust security measures, and provides valuable analytics for proactive issue resolution, making it particularly valuable for entities that require rapid access to their archived information. Moreover, the Secure Automated Backup for Power Virtual Servers solution further enhances this offering by providing tailored protection for AIX and Linux instances running on IBM Power Virtual Server environments.