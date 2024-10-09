CNS Communications announces the appointment of Geoffrey Quincey as CEO

October 2024 by Marc Jacob

CNS Communications, an independent IT consulting and expertise firm, announces the appointment of Geoffrey Quincey as CEO. Formerly the Director of Operations since 2021, he officially took up his new role on September 1st. His vision, leadership skills, and hands-on expertise will drive the company’s ambitious strategy to create streamlined, value-generating infrastructures.

Geoffrey Quincey’s Career Path

A graduate of Télécom SudParis in 2000, Geoffrey Quincey began his career as a pre-sales engineer at Cisco before moving on to roles as a Networks and Telecommunications Consultant at Ipsilan Networks and Spie Communications.

He joined CNS Communications in 2007, three years after the company’s creation, first as a Senior Consultant and Business Development Manager. During this time, he developed and strengthened long-lasting partnerships while supporting major clients such as TotalEnergies, L’Oréal, and CMA-CGM, placing expertise and customer service at the heart of client relationships. He then assumed leadership roles, first in the Paris Consulting Division, and later as Director of Operations, leading a team of over 130 expert consultants.

With his extensive experience and deep knowledge of the IT infrastructure market, Geoffrey Quincey has earned the trust of his colleagues and CNS’s clients. Together with the management team, he intends to continue the company’s development both in France and internationally (with an average of 20% growth per year over the past 10 years), while maintaining the values that have made it successful: Independence, Expertise, Innovation, and Commitment.