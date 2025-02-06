Rechercher
CloudCasa announced full support for Red Hat® OpenShift® Virtualization Engine (OVE)

February 2025 by LA REDACTION DE GS MAG

CloudCasa by Catalogic announced full support for Red Hat® OpenShift® Virtualization Engine (OVE), including backup, restore, and migration capabilities. This enhancement reinforces CloudCasa’s commitment to delivering comprehensive solutions for OpenShift environments, adding OVE to its existing OpenShift portfolio support, which includes Azure Red Hat OpenShift (ARO), Red Hat OpenShift Service on AWS (ROSA), OpenShift Container Platform (OCP), and OpenShift Virtualization (OCP-V).

With this release, CloudCasa strengthens its position as the go-to data protection solution for OpenShift users by providing an integrated, enterprise-grade backup and recovery platform for both virtual machines (VMs) in OVE. This addition simplifies hybrid and multi-cloud operations, ensuring reliable and secure data management while reducing operational complexity.

With its unified platform, CloudCasa enables organizations to:

Easily backup, restore, and migrate workloads across OpenShift environments, including OVE, ARO, ROSA, OCP, and OCP-V.
Simplify disaster recovery processes by supporting datacenter, hybrid, multi-cloud, and edge environments.
Enhance their data protection with immutability for resiliency
Reduce downtime and operational overhead with fast, reliable, and secure recovery solutions.

CloudCasa’s full support for Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization Engine marks another milestone in its mission to provide OpenShift users with protection for their workloads. As enterprises increasingly adopt OpenShift to modernize their application environments, CloudCasa ensures they can safeguard their data with a trusted, enterprise-grade solution.


