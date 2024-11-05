CloudCasa announced expanded support for KubeVirt

November 2024 by Marc Jacob

CloudCasa by Catalogic announced expanded support for KubeVirt, the open-source virtualization platform that enables the management of virtual machines (VMs) as Kubernetes-native resources. This integration allows users to seamlessly manage the backup and restoration of both VMs and containerized workloads in hybrid environments, enhancing flexibility and operational efficiency.

With this update, CloudCasa strengthens its position as a comprehensive backup solution for both SUSE Harvester and Red Hat® OpenShift® Virtualization, both of which leverage KubeVirt. With a strong commitment to innovation and customer-focused design, CloudCasa continues to simplify backup management for organizations, reducing operational overhead while ensuring comprehensive data protection.

KubeVirt integrates natively with popular Kubernetes-derived orchestrators, offering an alternative VM hosting solution for organizations looking for alternatives to rising VMware licensing costs in the wake of the Broadcom acquisition. Through familiar Kubernetes tools and APIs, users can create, manage, and remove VMs with ease. Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization delivers an enterprise-grade solution for running VMs on the OpenShift platform, while SUSE Harvester provides a streamlined way to manage VMs within the Rancher ecosystem.

CloudCasa’s robust backup solution helps organizations protect their VMs and containerized applications from data loss while simplifying disaster recovery efforts. This latest integration not only streamlines backup management but also enhances business continuity by enabling seamless data mobility between clusters or clouds, ensuring resilience during unexpected disruptions.