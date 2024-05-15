Closed Door Security receives Dubai Cyber Force certification and opens UAE Headquarters

May 2024 by Marc Jacob

The Dubai Cyber Force certification program is being used to sign post government agencies and organisations in Dubai to skilled and competent penetration testing individuals and organisations. The Cyber Force is birthed from the Dubai Electronic Security Center and it follows an agreement between the agency with CREST, an internationally recognised accreditation for organisations and individuals providing penetration testing, cyber incident response and threat intelligence services.

Through the certification and the Downtown Dubai offices, Closed Door Security will be able to work closely with the government and organisations serving the government, helping them improve their cybersecurity through its innovative and trusted attack-driven cybersecurity testing.

“We are absolutely delighted to announce our physical presence in the United Arab Emirates and to have received Dubai Cyber Force certification. In the last few years, Closed Door Security has grown significantly, with new global offices being opened and our headcount quadrupling. Our offices in Dubai will enable us to reach more organisations and governments, offering them with our best-of-breed security and penetration testing services. Cyberattacks are a reality all businesses face today, and criminals are always looking for blind spots or unpatched vulnerabilities to exploit. Through our services, we enable organisations to get proactive with their cybersecurity defences, helping them find and mitigate these weaknesses before adversaries do, which significantly improves their security and closes doors on cybercriminals, said William Wright, CEO of Closed Door Security.

Penetration testing is widely used by organisations to test the effectiveness of their cybersecurity and unearth network weaknesses. Closed Door Security is an expert in offensive security testing, possessing the knowledge and skills to think like an adversary, while helping organisations identify and remediate vulnerabilities and blind spots which could otherwise put them at risk.

The company was founded in 2021 and has been on an upward growth spike since its establishment. In the last twelve months, Closed Door Security’s headcount has quadrupled and the company has opened offices in the United States and Dubai. The Cyber Force certification also follows on the back of Closed Door Security receiving CREST-accreditation and joining the Cyber Scheme, reinforcing its position as one of the world’s leading and most widely-accredited penetration testers.