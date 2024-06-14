Rechercher
Climb Channel Solutions Announces Partnership with Flashpoint to Deliver Industry-Leading Threat Intelligence Solutions

June 2024 by Marc Jacob

Climb Channel Solutions, an international specialty technology distributor and wholly owned subsidiary of Climb Global Solutions, Inc. announced the launch of their partnership with Flashpoint, the industry leader in threat data and intelligence. This strategic partnership aims to empower mission-critical organizations to proactively and decisively confront security and intelligence challenges with the most powerful data at the core, ensuring the safety of people, places, and assets.

The global partnership between Climb and Flashpoint will enable more partners to access Flashpoint’s comprehensive threat intelligence platform, Flashpoint Ignite, which integrates human-powered data collection and intelligence with intuitive technology to help organizations protect people, places, and assets. This collaboration underscores Climb Channel Solutions’ commitment to offering innovative technologies to its network of value-added resellers (VARs) and managed service providers (MSPs).


