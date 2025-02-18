Claroty Named a Leader in 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for CPS Protection Platforms

February 2025 by LA REDACTION DE GS MAG

Claroty announced it has been named a Leader in the inaugural Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for CPS Protection Platforms.[1] The company was positioned highest for Ability to Execute and furthest for Completeness of Vision among 17 vendors evaluated in the report.

As connectivity grows and cyber threats become more sophisticated, traditional IT security methods often fall short, leaving the CPS underpinning critical infrastructure vulnerable. The Claroty Platform empowers industrial, healthcare, public sector, and commercial organizations to protect their CPS by providing the deepest asset visibility and the broadest solution set, including exposure management, network protection, secure access, and threat detection. Claroty supports both cloud and on-premise deployments to meet the unique needs of diverse operational environments.

This recognition comes after another momentous year for Claroty:

Achieved over 300% growth in annual recurring revenue (ARR) over the past three years, now serving 24 of the Fortune 100

Secured over $100 million in strategic growth financing

Redefined CPS protection by launching the industry’s most comprehensive, industry-centric platform to secure mission-critical infrastructure

Signed a multi-year Strategic Collaboration Agreement with Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Won Best in KLAS for Healthcare IoT Security for fifth consecutive year

Named to Deloitte Technology Fast 500 for fourth consecutive year and Forbes Cloud 100 for third consecutive year

Magic Quadrant reports are a culmination of rigorous, fact-based research in specific markets, providing a wide-angle view of the relative positions of providers in markets where growth is high and provider differentiation is distinct. Providers are positioned into four quadrants: Leaders, Challengers, Visionaries and Niche Players. The research enables organizations to get the most from market analysis in alignment with their unique business and technology needs.