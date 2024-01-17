Claroty Appoints Shira Bar Yosef (Weizman) as Chief Customer Officer

January 2024 by Marc Jacob

Claroty announced the appointment of Shira Bar Yosef (Weizman) as its first-ever Chief Customer Officer. In her role as CCO, she will leverage her 20-plus years of experience in customer support, professional services, research and development, and sales operations at industry-leading cybersecurity companies to fortify the customer journey and expand opportunities to enhance all areas of the customer experience. She will focus on ensuring a strong link between Claroty’s customer relationships and strategy and the product and business roadmap.

Bar Yosef most recently served as general manager of Israel and SVP of technical customer experience at Cybereason. Previously, she spent over 20 years at Check Point Software Technologies, where she held various leadership roles across sales operations and customer success. At Check Point, Bar Yosef was responsible for end-to-end global customer and partner support operations and services, including designing and launching industry-leading support concepts and programs, heading accounts services, knowledge center, and hardware services. She also developed service methodologies and rollout, and held the overall responsibility for Check Point sales planning and enablement, forecasting, GTM operation, sales training, and renewals.