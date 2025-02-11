Rechercher
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 

Subscribe











Freely subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

Unsubscribe

Opinion

CISO commentary: Data Privacy – what we must consider during the AI revolution

February 2025 by Robert Haist, Chief Information Security Officer, TeamViewer

With Data Privacy Week underway, discussions around AI’s role in cybersecurity have never been more relevant. Robert Haist, CISO at TeamViewer, is available to offer expert commentary on the growing risks and opportunities AI presents for data protection.
According to TeamViewer’s latest research, AI adoption among UK decision-makers has soared from 52% in 2023 to 82% in 2024, yet many businesses still lack the safeguards needed to prevent data leaks and misuse. Robert’s commentary is dropped in below, alongside his headshot.

“As AI adoption continues to accelerate, it is crucial to address the data privacy concerns that accompany this technological leap. TeamViewer’s recent research reveals that 82% of UK decision-makers engage with AI at least weekly, a significant increase from last year’s 52%. However, this widespread use underscores the need for robust education and security protocols to safeguard sensitive information.
AI’s reliance on data is both its strength and its challenge. Without proper safeguards, employees may unknowingly expose confidential information by using public AI tools, posing risks of data leakage and misuse. However, when handled correctly, AI can enhance security by identifying threats faster and more accurately than ever before.
On Data Protection Day, we must emphasise the dual role of AI – both as a potential risk and a powerful ally in managing these risks. Businesses must focus on training their teams, adopting enterprise-grade solutions, and ensuring stringent privacy measures to fully harness AI’s potential while protecting what matters most: their data.”


See previous articles

    












Security Vulnerability

Toutes nos news en Francais

Alle unsere News auf deutsch

Your podcast Here

New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr

All new podcasts

 
News Files Cyber Security Security Vulnerability Malware Update Diary Guide & Podcast TRAINING Jobs CONTACTS Contact About Mentions légales identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 