CHOROLOGY’s Data Compliance and Security Posture Enforcement Platform (CAPE) is launched

July 2024 by Marc Jacob

The CHOROLOGY.ai platform provide a detailed understanding of data sprawl without requiring extensive pre-processing or machine learning overheads. The platform protects and future-proofs sensitive data from rising internal and external threats and expanding regulatory compliance mandates while dramatically lowering the TCO of managing enterprise data. CHOROLOGY is further distinguished by the industry’s most advanced AI-powered features, including an Auto-Data Discovery Engine with exceptional accuracy, a versatile Auto-Data Classification Engine capable of handling all data modalities, and the industry’s most sophisticated Auto-Data Mapping Engine. These features collectively form a comprehensive data security risk and compliance posture management framework that uplevels enterprise data governance.

"With CHOROLOGY’s industry-leading data compliance and posture enforcement solution (CAPE) - now enterprises have an intelligently automated DSPM engine that can discover and classify sensitive structured and unstructured data stored in on-prem and cloud repositories. CAPE’s Deep-AI engine lets enterprises narrow the gap between regulatory mandates and practical compliance implementation. By using Chorology’s security and compliance platform, we are not only protecting our vast ecosystem of sensitive data at an overall lower total cost of ownership, but setting a new benchmark for security and compliance management excellence in our industry,” said Sam Phillips, ex-CISO for Bank of America, Inc.

“The gap between today’s compliance mandates and practical enterprise implementation is widening. With Chorology’s intelligently automated data Compliance and Posture Enforcement solutions (CAPE), now enterprises can achieve lower total cost of data ownership while efficiently future proofing their organizations for business growth and the emerging regulatory environment,” said Vas Kodali, former EVP for Wells Fargo Bank.

“When it comes to assuring the full compliance and security of their organization’s data, CISOs face a big challenge. They simply don’t know which data across all of their storage, sources and repositories - on-prem, cloud or SaaS hosted - is relevant or even related to any particular compliance or legal issue. CHOROLOGY’s compliance and security posture management solution fills in the knowledge gaps commonly found in today’s data governance frameworks," said Mike Matchett, Principal Analyst, Small World Big Data/Truth in IT. “CHOROLOGY’s end-to-end data assessments and proactive protection strategies align well with the market’s demand for intelligently automated solutions, especially in the face of growing regulatory complexities and unending cyber threats.”

"CHOROLOGY’s Deep AI-powered platform is a game-changer in the area of data compliance and security posture management as the amount of work and time it will save the average user is massive. By addressing the critical gaps in current enterprise data governance frameworks, their solution (CAPE) will not only enhance accuracy and efficiency but significantly lower operating costs," said Chris Steffen, Vice President of Research for Enterprise Management Associates. "This is something I have been wanting to see get developed for years and represents a major step forward for enterprises seeking to resolve the complexities of modern data security and regulatory compliance."

CHOROLOGY.ai is founded by serial entrepreneurs and industry visionaries in cybersecurity and artificial intelligence. Tarique Mustafa, the company’s Founder and CEO/CTO has secured several key “blocking” patents in deep artificial intelligence, building upon more than two decades of thorough research and development experience in cybersecurity and deep AI fields. Before founding CHOROLOGY.ai, Tarique founded GhangorCloud which has built the industry’s pioneering 4th Generation Cybersecurity platform. Tarique held several senior level positions with global technology organizations including Symantec, Nevis Networks, Andes Networks, Nextier Networks, and MCI WorldCom. CHOROLOGY’s founding team includes experienced hi-tech executives that bring combined experience in building and successfully marketing multiple industry leading cybersecurity products at Symantec, McAfee, TrendMicro, CISCO, Array Networks.

Pricing and Availability

CHOROLOGY’s Data Compliance and Security Posture Enforcement Platform (CAPE) is available immediately and priced based on deployment configuration.