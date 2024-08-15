Checkmarx Welcomes Inbal Shani to its Board of Directors

August 2024 by Marc Jacob

Checkmarx has appointed Inbal Shani to its Board of Directors. Shani will leverage decades of executive experience in innovative technology companies to her new position on the board, where she joins Checkmarx CEO Sandeep Johri, the company’s founders Maty Siman and Emmanuel Benzaquen and Hellman & Friedman Partner Tarim Wasim, among others.

Shani is the Chief Product Officer and Head of Research and Development at Twilio Communications, leading all aspects of product strategy, innovation and software development. With more than 25 years of experience in automotive, aerospace, cloud and retail industries, her expertise spans across the entire tech stack. Before joining Twilio, Shani led research and development, marketing and go-to-market teams at GitHub, Amazon/AWS and Microsoft.

Having served as a general manager and chief product officer for most of her career, Shani specializes in crafting solutions that maximize customers’ business-critical outcomes. She is among the pioneering technologists who first applied AI to solve complex technical and business problems. Shani holds a master’s degree in mechanical engineering from Tel Aviv University and a B.Sc. in Aerospace Engineering from the Israel Institute of Technology.