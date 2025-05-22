Checkmarx to Unveil Autonomous AppSec

May 2025 by LA REDACTION DE GS MAG

Checkmarx will demonstrate its agentic AI vision and discuss its implications for closing the speed gap between security and software delivery deadlines at the Agentic AI by Checkmarx Summit on June 24th. The online event will present the real-world impact of agentic AI for application security (AppSec) from industry leaders including Checkmarx Chief Product Officer Jonathan Rende and guest speaker Katie Norton, Research Manager, DevSecOps and Software Supply Chain Security at IDC.

Attendees of the Agentic AI by Checkmarx Summit will join developers, AppSec professionals and industry leaders to see live demos and hear expert analysis on the future of secure software delivery. The webinar will present:

Live demonstrations of agentic AI remediating issues in real time without disrupting developer workflows

How agentic AI helps developers build faster, more securely and with greater autonomy

Where AI is already transforming secure software delivery at scale

What it means for return on investment (ROI)

Its new role in the software development life cycle (SDLC)

How agentic AI security is becoming a silent partner inside IDEs and CI/CD pipelines, fixing vulnerabilities automatically and continuously